sabato 31 dicembre 2016

Immagina #pace 31 dicembre 2016

Immagina

Immagina non ci sia il Paradiso
prova, è facile
 
Nessun inferno sotto i piedi
 
Sopra di noi solo il Cielo
 
Immagina che la gente
viva al presente…

Immagina non ci siano paesi
non è difficile
 
Niente per cui uccidere e morire
e nessuna religione
 
Immagina che tutti
vivano la loro vita in pace…

Puoi dire che sono un sognatore
ma non sono il solo
 
Spero che ti unirai anche tu un giorno
e che il mondo diventi uno

Immagina un mondo senza possessi
mi chiedo se ci riesci
senza necessità di avidità o fame
 
La fratellanza tra gli uomini
 
Immagina tutta le gente
condividere il mondo intero…

Puoi dire che sono un sognatore
ma non sono il solo
 
Spero che ti unirai anche tu un giorno
e che il mondo diventi uno



###

Imagine

Imagine there's no heaven
It's easy if you try
 
No hell below us
Above us only sky
Imagine all the people living for today

Imagine there's no countries
It isn't hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion too

Imagine all the people living life in peace

You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one

I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will be as one

Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can

No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people sharing all the world

You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one

I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will live as one

(J. Lennon)


auguri papà.

CAPODANNO, 230 MLN DI BRINDISI ITALIANI ALL’ESTERO, E’ RECORD

Per le sole festività di fine anno salgono a 230 milioni le bottiglie di spumante italiano stappate all'estero. E' quanto stima la Coldiretti nel sottolineare che è record storico per lo spumante Made in Italy all'estero dove si registra un balzo del 21% nelle bottiglie esportate, sulla base dei dati Istat nei primi nove mesi del 2016 sul commercio con l'estero dove si bevono ormai quasi 3 bottiglie di spumante sulle 4 prodotte.

Se per le feste correnti in Italia si stima che salteranno circa 60 milioni di tappi di spumante Made in Italy con consumi in aumento del 9%, fuori dai confini nazionali - sottolinea la Coldiretti - non sono mai state richieste così tante bollicine italiane come quest'anno.


La domanda di bottiglie – sottolinea la Coldiretti - è cresciuta del 30% in Gran Bretagna e del 22% negli Stati Uniti che si classificano rispettivamente come il primo ed il secondo mercato di sbocco delle bollicine italiane che sono stabili quest'anno in Germania che si posiziona al terzo posto. Nella classifica delle bollicine italiane preferite nel mondo ci sono tra gli altri il Prosecco, l'Asti il Franciacorta che ormai sfidano alla pari il prestigioso Champagne francese.  Il risultato più significativo del 2016 è proprio – continua la Coldiretti – l'aumento del 72% delle bollicine Made in Italy spedite in Francia.


A pesare è il fatto che con il successo – sottolinea la Coldiretti - crescono le imitazioni in tutti i continenti a partire dall'Europa dove sono in vendita bottiglie di Kressecco e di Meer-Secco prodotte in Germania che richiamano palesemente al nostrano Prosecco che viene venduto addirittura sfuso alla spina nei pub inglesi.


Circa 3 bottiglie di spumante Made in Italy su 4 - spiega la Coldiretti - sono di Prosecco con Asti, Franciacorta e TrentoDoc a seguire. Gli spumanti italiani - conclude la Coldiretti - annoverano in totale 153 tipologie DOC, 18 DOCG, 17 IGT oltre a diverse decine di altri tra varietali autorizzati, generici e di qualità.

 

 

LE BOTTIGLIE DI SPUMANTE ITALIANO STAPPATE ALL'ESTERO

Francia

+ 72 per cento

Gran Bretagna

+ 30 per cento

Germania

Stati Uniti

 = stabile

+ 22 per cento

TOTALE

+ 21 per cento



FONTE: Elaborazioni Coldiretti su dati Istat in valore nei primi 9 mesi del 2016



venerdì 30 dicembre 2016

Roma. Speciale Capodanno con i Bambini


30/12/2016

COLDIRETTI, DAL 1° GENNAIO VONGOLE PIU’ PICCOLE NEL PIATTO

Dal primo gennaio si rimpiccioliscono le vongole nei piatti degli italiani per effetto del via libera alla deroga comunitaria che abbassa per l'Italia da 25 millimetri fino a 22 millimetri la taglia minima nella raccolta del mollusco-bivalve, conosciuto a livello ragionale con tanti nome dialettali (lupino, purassa, beverassa, concola, cappula,) quanti sono i piatti della tradizione Made in Italy in cui è impiegato. 


Lo rende noto la Coldiretti nel sottolineare gli effetti della pubblicazione del regolamento comunitario avvenuta il 23 dicembre e del decreto applicativo del Ministero delle Politiche agricole appena emanato recante l'adozione del piano nazionale rigetti della risorsa vongola (chamela gallina). 

Non cambierà certo il sapore – sottolinea la Coldiretti - degli antipasti, dei primi piatti ed dei secondi che secondo la tradizione italiana valorizzano il pregiato mollusco di mare, dagli spaghetti alle vongole, alla polenta con vongole, a vongole e ceci, alla zuppa di vongole, dalla bruschetta di vongole alle vongole alla pescatora (?) e molti altre ricette ancora. 

Al contrario la riduzione della taglia minima delle vongole pescabili in Italia rappresenta una misura attesa da anni anche per salvare questi  gustosi menu poiché – spiega la Coldiretti – i mutamenti dei fondali ed i cambiamenti climatici hanno frenato la crescita di questo pregiato mollusco, i lunghi tempi di accrescimento, e la frequente presenze di vongole  sotto i 25 mm., vecchio limite minimo, nelle confezioni, hanno costretto biologici ed amministratori a procedere ad una deroga della normativa e nel contempo ad attivare uno speciale piano di gestione della risorsa per la durata di tre, un piano che sottopone gli operatori delle pesca ad una serie di controlli mai attuati fino ad oggi per gli altri comparti dell'ittico.

E' stata finalmente accolta – sostiene la Coldiretti - la richiesta di riduzione della taglia minima delle vongole pescabili in Italia che rischiava di affondare una parte importante della marineria con multe e sequestri ma anche per il taglio delle esportazioni, che rappresentano quasi la metà della produzione nazionale con un impatto devastante sul settore. In gioco  - sottolinea la Coldiretti - una flotta di circa 710 imprese in Italia e oltre 1600 addetti ed ha un indotto di altre 300 imprese di commercializzazione all'ingrosso ed un altro migliaio di addetti.

La durata del provvedimento che ha ottenuto luce verde dai rappresentanti dei Governi Ue è fissata - continua la Coldiretti -fino al 31 dicembre 2019. Il via libera comunitario, valido quindi per i prossimi tre anni di sperimentazione, non riguarda tutte le vongole, la cui produzione è di circa 60 mila tonnellate, ma solamente le nostrane presenti in mare aperto, sono escluse quelle di allevamento (tapes philiphinarum); si tratta dei lupini prodotti in 20 mila tonnellate circa, che crescono meno velocemente della vongola di allevamento (verace o filippina). 

I vincoli posti alle dimensioni della vongola nostrana – conclude la Coldiretti - hanno anche favorito la diffusione tra i banchi del pesce ma anche ristorante di altre tipologie di vongole, proveniente da altri continenti, in particolare lavorate e congelate, spesso spacciate per specie autoctone.


Rome New Year's Day Parade: itinerari e repertori della Parata del 1 gennaio 2017


ROME NEW YEAR'S DAY PARADE 

 

Domenica 1 gennaio 2017
Ore 15,30 – 18
Piazza del Popolo, Roma

Accesso libero a tutti
SCARICA L'ITINERARIO QUI: Mappa.jpg

Nell'attesa del nuovo anno, le marching bands americane appena giunte in Italia per festeggiare la decima edizione della Rome New Year's Day Parade il primo gennaio pomeriggio, stanno scaldando i motori.
Il repertorio prescelto per la parata musicale organizzata in contemporanea anche nel centro di Londra dalla Destination Events, e che vedrà sfilare le formazioni statunitensi insieme ad alcune rappresentanze italiane e a variegati artisti di strada, è quanto mai vario:

Archbishop Riordan High School Crusader Marching Band - 65 musicisti
Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars, arr. Victor López
Shut and Dance by Ryan McMahon Walk the Moon, arr. Doug Adams

University of South Florida Herd of Thunder Marching Band - 142 musicisti
Funiculi Funicula by Luigi Denza, arr. Matthew McCutchen
The Golden Brahman March USF Fight Song by R.W. Hugoboon, arr. Joshua Hollenbeck

Germantown High School Marching Band - 124 musicisti
Just Dance by Stefani Germanotta Lady Gaga, arr. Paul Murtha
Swingle Bells arr. Larry Kerchner
Brani in aggiunta:
Louie by Richard Berry, arr. Michael Sweeney
You've Said It All by Steve Karmen, arr. Bill Moffit
You Can Call Me Al by Paul Simon, arr. Jay Dawson

Marshall University Marching Thunder - 80 musicisti
Sing, Sing, Sing by Louis Prima, arr. Aaron Slatler
Right Above It by Lil Wayne , arr. Justing Langham

The Robert W. Woodruff Marching Band from Woodward Academy - 58 musicisti
The Horse by Bill Moffit
4 Minutes by Justin Timberlake, Madonna Ciccone, Tim Mosely & Nate Hills, arr. Michael Brown

University of Northern Iowa Panther Marching Band - 167 musicisti
Downtown by Maclemore, arr. Tom Wallace
Cake by the Ocean by DNCE arr. Tim Galyen

Manatee 'Hurricanes' and Fleming Island 'Golden Eagles' High School Marching Bands - 70 musicisti
Dance to the Music by Sylvester Stewart, arr. Michael Sweeney
All I do is Win by DJ Khaled, arr. Gillen

Birmingham Seaholm High School Marching Band - 90 musicisti
Dancing in the Streets by Marvin Gaye, arr. Ivy Hunter & William Stevenson
Cupid Shuffle by Bryson Bernard, arr. Tim Waters

Lo scenario romano del Tridente nel quale si svolgerà la Parata ospiterà le formazioni, incluse di majorette, cheerleaders e guardie in abiti colorati, in un itinerario "loop" che comprende Via del Corso, Via dei Condotti, Via del Babuino, Via di Ripetta e, punto di partenza e chiusura, Piazza del Popolo. Tra le rappresentative musicali italiane vi saranno il Gruppo Folkloristico Compatrum di Montecompatri, la Banda La Frustica di Faleria e le Majorettes Golden Stars di Selci, oltre a a Figuranti del Corteo Storico Uomini Medioevali, al Gruppo Storico Romano dei Gladiatori, e alla Compagnia di Ludika 1243 che, in collaborazione con il Teatro Ygramul e Tradirefare Teatro, porterà giocolieri, artisti di Bolla di Sapone, Trampolieri e Giullari.

Organizzatrice della manifestazione è la società londinese Destination Events che, stesso giorno e stessa ora, sarà anche l'artefice della London's New Year's Day Parade a Londra.

Appendice della parata sarà il concerto sinfonico organizzato all'interno della Basilica di S. Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri lunedi 2 gennaio ore 19,30, che vedrà esibirsi la compagnie sinfonica dell'University of South Florida 'Wind in Rome' con un repertorio classico che va da Bach a Dvorak, riassunto di seguito:
Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing – by John Nettleton
Mass in D – by Antonin Dvorak
Worthy is the Lamb – by George F. Handel
Salvation is Created – by Pavel Tschesnokoff
Who Puts His Trust in God Most Just – by Johann Sebastian Bach
Blessed Are They – by Johannes Brahms

 Maggiori informazioni ai siti:
www.romeparade.com
www.paratadiroma.it

Social media:
https://www.facebook.com/RomeParade/
https://twitter.com/RomeParade
https://www.instagram.com/romeparade/

Destination Events
http://www.destinationevents.com/

Rome Parade
1 Turnham Green Terrace Mews
Chiswick, London, W4 1QU
United Kingdom T: + 44 0 20 3275 0190
F: + 44 0 20 3275 0199
E: info@romeparade.com
