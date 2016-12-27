Alexa Devices Top Amazon Best-Seller List this Holiday Millions of Alexa Devices Sold Worldwide

Sales of Amazon Echo family of devices up more than 9x over last year’s holiday season.
Echo Dot is the best-selling, most gifted item on Amazon.com with millions sold worldwide since launch.
Alexa
devices made up top-selling products across all categories
on Amazon.com including Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablet and Amazon
Echo
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS
WIRE)--Dec. 27, 2016-- (NASDAQ: AMZN) — This 2016 holiday was the
best-ever season for Amazon with devices including Echo Dot, Fire TV
Stick, Fire tablet and Amazon Echo topping the best-sellers list.
Customers purchased and gifted a record-setting number of devices from
the Amazon Echo family with sales up over 9x compared to last year’s
holiday season and millions of Alexa devices sold worldwide this year.
"Echo and
Echo Dot were the best-selling products across Amazon this year, and
we’re thrilled that millions of new customers will be introduced to
Alexa as a result. Despite our best efforts and ramped-up production, we
still had trouble keeping them in stock. From turning on Christmas
lights and playing holiday music to shopping for gifts and asking for
help with cookie recipes, Alexa continues to get smarter every day,"
said Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer, Amazon. “We couldn’t have made
this holiday season possible for customers without the dedication and
hard work of our customer service, transportation, and fulfillment
associates along with our carrier partners – it’s amazing to see the
teams come together to serve customers during the holidays. On behalf of
Amazonians all around the world, we wish everyone happy holidays and
the very best for the coming year.”
Holidays with Alexa:
- Alexa helped mix hundreds
of thousands of cocktails this holiday season withTom Collins and
Manhattans being the most requested drinks from skills like The
Bartender, Mixologist and DrinkBoy.
- Chocolate chip and sugar cookies were the favorite recipes from Alexa skills likeFood Network and Allrecipes.
- Home Alone and Elf were the most requested holiday movies with Alexa.
- Alexa helped play millions
of holiday songs this year, and the top songs wereJingle Bells (1999 -
Remaster) by Frank Sinatra, All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah
Carey and Feliz Navidad by José Feliciano.
- What was Alexa asked to
cook? The most popular cooking tips requested onChristmas
Eve and Christmas Day were turkey, prime rib and chocolate chip cookies.
- Who played the most
holiday music with Alexa? Customers inSeattle, New
York and Chicago asked “Alexa, play holiday music” more than any other
city in the U.S.
- Who turned on Christmas
Lights the most with Alexa? Customers inSeattle, San Diego and New
York asked, “Alexa, turn on Christmas lights” more than any other city
in the U.S.
- What games were the most
requested with Alexa this holiday? Alexa entertained families with
popular games like Jeopardy!, Twenty Questions and The Magic Door.
Amazon Prime:
- More than one billion items shipped worldwide with Prime and Fulfillment byAmazon this holiday season.
- More people around the world tried Prime this holiday season than any previous year.
- The fastest Prime Now
delivery onChristmas Eve took 13 minutes and was delivered at 9:05
p.m. to a Prime member in Redondo Beach, California. The order included a
Tile Slim Item Finder and a Tile Mate Key Finder.
- December 23, 2016was the
biggest day ever for Prime Now deliveries worldwide and members ordered
3x more items compared to last year with one and two hour delivery
worldwide. Echo Dot, Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick and Oreo Cookies were
some of the most popular items ordered that day in the U.S.
- The last Prime Now order
delivered in time for the holiday was delivered at11:59 p.m. on December
24, 2016 to a Prime member in Irvine, California. The order included a
Heated Mattress Pad, NyQuil and Afrin Nasal Spray.
- Prime members inDallas, Texas ordered more items with Prime Now than any other city in the U.S. this holiday season.
- The last Prime FREE
Same-Day Delivery order fromcom that was delivered in time for Christmas
was ordered at 10:23 a.m. on December 24, 2016. The order included
Venum Contender Boxing Gloves, and was delivered to a Prime member
in Richmond, Virginia at 2:42 p.m. – the same day.
Mobile Shopping:
- More than 72 percent ofAmazon customers worldwide shopped using a mobile device this holiday.
- Shopping on the freeAmazon mobile app grew by 56 percent this holiday, worldwide.
- On Cyber Monday,Amazon customers worldwide purchased about 46 electronics per second on a mobile device.
- On Cyber Monday,Amazon customers worldwide purchased about 36 toys per second on a mobile device.
Amazon Operations:
- December 19was the peak worldwide shipping day this holiday season.
- In the U.S., more than 200,000 full-time and seasonal associates made the record-breaking shipping season possible.
- In the last two years,Amazon launched operations at over a dozen new facilities, many of which house robotic technology.
- Amazonfulfillment centers
in San Marcos, Texas and Kent, Washington, as well as two Polish
fulfillment centers, in Poznan and Wroclaw, shipped more than one
million items in a single day.
- There are now 45,000 robotics units working alongsideAmazon associates in more than 20 fulfillment centers.
Amazon Digital Media:
- The most streamed Amazon Original Series over the holidays was
- The most streamed Amazon Original Movie over the holidays wasLove & Friendship.
- The most watched TV series (non-Amazon Original) streaming on Prime Video this holiday wasThe Night Manager.
- The most watched movie (non-Amazon Original) streaming on Prime Video this holiday wasEye in the Sky.
- Customers listening to holiday music on Amazon Music more than tripled this year, compared to 2015.
- The most streamed holiday song on Amazon Music wasIt's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams.
- Michael Bublé – Christmaswas the most played holiday album on Amazon Music this season.
- Amazon Music is the
exclusive streaming home for all 16 studio albums by the best-selling
solo artist in U.S. history,Garth Brooks – since his debut to streaming
exclusively on Amazon, Brooks has become one of the top-streamed artists
on Amazon Music.
- The hours that kids spent
interacting with educational content in Amazon FreeTime this holiday
season was enough time to sail around the earth more than 6,000 times.
- Popular FreeTime Unlimited
holiday titles enjoyed by kids in theS. 2016 were Holiday Jokes
(Hah-larious Joke Books), Elsa’s Ice Puzzles – FreeTime Unlimited
Edition, and Caillou’s Winter Wonders.
- The top foodie book Kindle
customers are reading this holiday season isAnthony Bourdain's Kitchen
Confidential, currently available in Kindle Unlimited.
- The #1 magazine downloaded in Prime Reading in 2016 by Kindle customers was
- The top non-fiction book
downloaded in Prime Reading in 2016 wasThe 5 Love Languages: The Secret
to Love that Lasts by Gary Chapman.
- In 2016, more than 3 million readers took the Goodreads Challenge and read a collective 38.1 million books this year.
- Authors answered more than 26,000 reader questions on Goodreads in 2016.
- The highest rated
audiobook of 2016 on Audible isBorn a Crime: Stories from a South
African Childhood by Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, and narrated
by the author.
- The bestselling audiobook
of the year on Audible wasThe Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins,
narrated by Claire Corbett, Louise Brealey, and India Fisher.
Holiday Fun Facts:
- comcustomers purchased
enough Hamilton: the Revolution collectible books and Hamilton albums to
give every patron at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City a
copy for 96 consecutive shows.
- comcustomers purchased enough 4K TVs to reach the peak of Mount Everest more than 9 times.
- comcustomers purchased enough KitchenAid Mixers this holiday to make nearly 7.5 million cookies at once.
- On Cyber Monday 2016, Handmade atAmazon saw a 200 percent increase in sales versus Cyber Monday 2015.
- If eachcom customer who
purchased Pokémon Sun and Moon this holiday spent at least an hour a day
playing the game since its release, our customers would have spent the
equivalent of more than 24 thousand lunar cycles capturing Pokémon.
- comcustomers purchased
enough copies of the Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection to play
consecutively for more than 300 years.
- comcustomers purchased
enough Hasbro Connect 4 Games this holiday season to give each resident
of Dallas, Texas a single disc from the game.
- comcustomers purchased
enough Sphero Star Wars BB-8 App-Controlled Robots to roll as a relay
around the Earth more than two times before the batteries run out.
- comcustomers purchased
enough Razor Jett Heel Wheels this holiday to roll a fully loaded space
shuttle to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral.
- comcustomers purchased
enough Wilson footballs this holiday to give every fan at a sold-out
Seahawks game a chance to throw a pass like Russell Wilson.
- comcustomers purchased
enough golf balls this holiday that, if lined up, would equal the length
of Pebble Beach golf course four times over.
- comcustomers purchased more Marvin the Moose dog toys this holiday than the number of actual moose in New England.
- comcustomers purchased
enough copies of The Secret Life of Pets that if each one were a tennis
ball, they would fill Central Parkover two and a half feet deep.
- comdelivered enough men's jeans to fill one Olympic-size swimming pool.
- comcustomers purchased enough ugly Christmas sweaters for every seat at all three NCAA College Football Playoff games.
- comcustomers purchased enough running shoes to run 18,603 times around the globe.
- comcustomers purchased 2.5 million watches – that is a watch purchased every 1.5 seconds this holiday season.
- comcustomers purchased
10,451 carats of diamonds, which is equal to 6.5 Russian Kokoshnik
Tiaras, one of the Queen of England's most famous tiaras.
- comcustomers purchased the weight of a grizzly bear in gold and the weight of a rhinoceros in silver.
- comcustomers purchased
enough Etekcity camp lanterns this holiday to replace the beacon lights
on top of the Eiffel Tower nearly 11 times.
- comcustomers purchased enough luggage to fill 20 Boeing 747 airplanes.
- comcustomers purchased enough electric vehicle home charging kits to make 2,196 emissions-free trips around the globe in a year.
- comcustomers purchased enough Char-Broil's The Big Easy Turkey Fryers to cook 225,000 pounds of turkey.
Holiday Best Sellers (Amazon.com only):
- All Categories: Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablet, Amazon Echo
- Amazon Launchpad: Watch
Ya' Mouth Family Edition - The Authentic, Hilarious, Mouthguard Party
Game, Tile Mate - Key Finder. Phone Finder. Anything Finder., Anki
Overdrive Starter Kit
- Audio & Accessories:
Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbud Headphones, AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge
Protector Power Strip, Sonos PLAY:1 Compact Wireless Smart Speaker for
Streaming Music
- Automotive: Hopkins
Mallory 26" Snow Brush with Foam Grip, Battery Tender Junior 12-Volt
Battery Charger, Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloths (36 pack)
- Baby: Baby Einstein Take
Along Tunes Musical Toy, Nuby Octopus Hoopla Bathtime Fun Toys (Purple),
Baby Banana Infant Training Toothbrush and Teether (Yellow)
- Beauty &
Grooming:Philips Sonicare Essence Sonic Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
(White), Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 3100 with 5 attachments,
Oral-B Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Powered by Braun
- Books:Diary of a Wimpy Kid # 11: Double Down, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Original Screenplay, First 100 Words
- Camera: Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Film Camera, AmazonBasics 60-Inch Lightweight Tripod with Bag, GoPro HERO5
- Fashion: Levi’s Men’s 501
Original Fit Jean, Fossil Emma Large Zip RFID Wallet, kate spade new
york Cedar Street Cami Convertible Cross-Body Bag
- Grocery: The Original
Donut Shop, Regular, Medium Extra Bold, Keurig K-Cups (72 Count), San
Francisco Bay OneCup, Fog Chaser (80 Single Serve Coffees), KIND Nuts
& Spices, Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt
- Handmade: First Christmas in New Home Wood Ornament, Personalized Nameplate Gold Bar Necklace, World Travel Map Pin Board
- Home: BLACK + DECKER 16V
Cordless Lithium Hand Vac, Lasko Ceramic Heater with Adjustable
Thermostat, Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray 2-Ounce Bottle
(Original Scent)
- Home Improvement: WBM Himalayan Salt Lamp, 3M Indoor Window Insulator Kit, Woods Outdoor 24-Hour Photoelectric Timer
- Home & Personal Care:
AmazonBasics AA Performance Alkaline Batteries (48-pack), Bounty
Select-a-Size Paper Towels, Huge Roll (12 Count), Cottonelle Ultra
ComfortCare Big Roll Toilet Paper (12 Count)
- Kitchen: RTIC 30 oz.
Tumbler, Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker (6 quart),
Keurig K55 Single Serve Coffer Maker
- Luxury Beauty: stila Stay
All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream,
BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme Dryer
- Movies:The Secret Life of Pets, Finding Dory, Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection
- Music (CDs & vinyl):A Pentatonix Christmas, Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording), Blue & Lonesome
- Musical Instruments: Blue
Yeti USB Microphone, Kala Learn To Play Ukulele Starter Kit (Amazon
Exclusive), Singing Machine Top Loading CDG Karaoke System with Sound
and Disco Light Show
- Outdoors: LifeStraw
Personal Water Filter, Etekcity 2-pack Portable Outdoor LED Camping
Lantern with 6 AA Batteries (Black, Collapsible), Yeti Coolers Rambler
- Patio, Lawn & Garden:
iDevices iGrill Mini, Bounty Hunter BHJS Junior Metal Detector, Snow Joe
Telescoping Snow Broom with Ice Scraper
- PC: SanDisk Ultra 32GB
microSDHC UHS-I Card with Adapter,Seagate Expansion 1TB Portable
External Hard Drive USB 3.0, AmazonBasics Mini DisplayPort (Thunderbolt)
to HDMI Adapter
- Pets: KONG Cozie Marvin
the Moose Dog Toy Medium Dog Toy (Brown), GREENIES PILL POCKETS Soft Dog
Treats, Chicken (Capsule, 15.8 oz), Fancy Feast Wet Cat Food – Gravy
Lovers – Poultry & Beef Variety Pack, 3-Ounce Can (Pack of 24)
- Smart Home: TP-Link Smart Plug, Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit, Samsung SmartThings Hub
- Sports: Spalding NBA Street Basketball, Bushnell Falcon 7x35 Binoculars w/ Case, Simply Fit Board
- Tools: TEKTON 5941 Digital
Tire Gauge, MagnoGrip 311-090 Magnetic Wristband, DEWALT DW2166
45-Piece Screwdriving Set with Tough Case
- Toys & Games: Hasbro
Pie Face Game & Pie Face Showdown Game, Scientific Explorer Mind
Blowing Science Kit, Snap Circuits Jr. SC-100 Electronics Discovery Kit
- TV:Samsung 32-Inch 1080p Smart LED TV, Avera 32-Inch 720p LED TV, Samsung 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED TV
- Video Games: Pokémon Sun -Nintendo 3DS, Pokémon Moon - Nintendo 3DS, Final Fantasy XV - PlayStation 4
- Wearable Technology:Garmin vivofit Fitness Band, Garmin vívoactive HR GPS Smart Watch, Samsung Gear VR - Virtual Reality Headset
- Wireless: AmazonBasics Apple Certified Lightning to USB Cable (6 Feet), WeMo Light Switch, Samsung Wireless Charging Pad
Nessun commento:
Posta un commento