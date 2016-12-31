Cerca nel sito

sabato 31 dicembre 2016

Immagina #pace 31 dicembre 2016

Immagina

Immagina non ci sia il Paradiso
prova, è facile
 
Nessun inferno sotto i piedi
 
Sopra di noi solo il Cielo
 
Immagina che la gente
viva al presente…

Immagina non ci siano paesi
non è difficile
 
Niente per cui uccidere e morire
e nessuna religione
 
Immagina che tutti
vivano la loro vita in pace…

Puoi dire che sono un sognatore
ma non sono il solo
 
Spero che ti unirai anche tu un giorno
e che il mondo diventi uno

Immagina un mondo senza possessi
mi chiedo se ci riesci
senza necessità di avidità o fame
 
La fratellanza tra gli uomini
 
Immagina tutta le gente
condividere il mondo intero…

Puoi dire che sono un sognatore
ma non sono il solo
 
Spero che ti unirai anche tu un giorno
e che il mondo diventi uno



###

Imagine

Imagine there's no heaven
It's easy if you try
 
No hell below us
Above us only sky
Imagine all the people living for today

Imagine there's no countries
It isn't hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion too

Imagine all the people living life in peace

You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one

I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will be as one

Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can

No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people sharing all the world

You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one

I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will live as one

(J. Lennon)


auguri papà.

