Immagina #pace 31 dicembre 2016

Immagina non ci sia il Paradiso
prova, è facile
Nessun inferno sotto i piedi
Sopra di noi solo il Cielo
Immagina che la gente
viva al presente…
Immagina non ci siano paesi
non è difficile
Niente per cui uccidere e morire
e nessuna religione
Immagina che tutti
vivano la loro vita in pace…
Puoi dire che sono un sognatore
ma non sono il solo
Spero che ti unirai anche tu un giorno
e che il mondo diventi uno
Immagina un mondo senza possessi
mi chiedo se ci riesci
senza necessità di avidità o fame
La fratellanza tra gli uomini
Immagina tutta le gente
condividere il mondo intero…
Puoi dire che sono un sognatore
ma non sono il solo
Spero che ti unirai anche tu un giorno
e che il mondo diventi uno
Imagine
It's easy if you try
No hell below us
Above us only sky
Imagine all the people living for today
Imagine there's no countries
It isn't hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion too
Imagine all the people living life in peace
You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will be as one
Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man
Imagine all the people sharing all the world
You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will live as one
Imagine there's no heaven
It's easy if you try
No hell below us
Above us only sky
Imagine all the people living for today
Imagine there's no countries
It isn't hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion too
Imagine all the people living life in peace
You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will be as one
Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man
Imagine all the people sharing all the world
You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will live as one
(J. Lennon)
auguri papà.
Nessun commento:
Posta un commento